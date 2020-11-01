Local coal extraction for power plants not cost-effective: Nasrul





"All local and foreign studies till now showed that local coal extraction for power generation is neither feasible nor coast-effective," Hamid said while speaking at a webinar on "EP Talks: Payra Power Plant: An Example of Timely Execution" on Saturday.

The online seminar was also addressed by energy expert Dr M Tamim, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Belayet Hossain, Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain, and Bangladesh, North-West Power Generation Company Ltd (NWPGCL) Managing Director and CEO Khurshedul Alam.

"We (government) have conducted a number of feasibility studies on coal extraction from Jamalganj and other coal deposits. Unfortunately, all the studies show extraction of coal from local mines is not viable and cost-effective for their use in power plants," he said.

Criticizing the environmental activists' move against coal-fired power plants, Hamid said now, the management of Payra Plant should take those opposition groups to visit the plant to show them the plant's its environmental and other aspects.

Nasrul Hamid said construction of Matarbari port will facilitate coal import and transportation which will further reduce the fuel cost of the plant.

Earlier, Chief Engineer and Project Director of Payra Shah Abdul Maula made a presentation on the topic. Mollah Amzad conducted the seminar.

Taking part in the discussion, M Tamim said the properly coordinated works were the key factors behind the success of the Payra Power Plant in coming into operation as per schedule.

He also appreciated the rehabilitation measures for the affected locals by the project.

Mohammad Hossain said strategic partnership with Chinese company and dynamic leadership of NWPGCL played a major role in timely execution of the project.

Belayet Hossain said the fuel cost of the coal-fired Payra power Plant is Tk 2.5 per unit while the fuel cost of furnace oil-based power plant is Tk 8-8.5 per unit.









"Considering this, coal-fired power generation is the cheaper option for Bangladesh," he added.





