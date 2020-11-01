Video
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:47 AM
Mother, son crushed under train in Mymensingh

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Mymensingh, Oct. 31: A mother and her minor boy were crushed under the wheels of a running train in Jobbarer Mour area on Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) campus in Mymensingh city on Saturday.
The victims were identified as Yeasmin Akter, 28 and her three year-old boy Saany, hailing from Mymensingh sadar
upazila's Kalapara village.
Quoting the local people, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police in Mymensingh Md Mazharul Haque said Yeasmin, wife of Md Sirajul Islam along with two children came to visit her father's house two days ago and Yeasmin went out with her children to visit BAU campus around.
When they were passing the level crossing at Jobbarer Mour area around 12.45pm, Mymensingh bound Mahua Express train from Dhaka hit them, killing Yeasmin and Saany on the spot and injuring Yeasmin's 13-year-old daughter Supti critically.
Supti, a seventh grader, was admitted at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to MMCH morgue for autopsy. A case was filed.


