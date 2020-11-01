Video
35th span of Padma Bridge installed

5,250 metres now visible, only six spans remain

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The 35th span of the much-anticipated Padma Bridge being installed between pillars 8 and 9 at Mawa end in Munshiganj on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The 35th span of the much-anticipated Padma Bridge was installed on Saturday, bringing a total of 5,250 metres of the structure into view. 
The span was installed in the morning on the 8 and 9 Piers at the Mawa-end of the bridge in Munshiganj.
Dewan Md Abdul Quader, executive engineer of the Padma Bridge project, told this correspondent, "The 150-meter long span was due to be placed on Friday. But, it was not possible as the floating crane--Tian-e--couldn't reach the designated piers' site with the 35th span due to lack of navigability in the river."
"However, the problem was resolved through dredging on Friday evening," he added.
According to the Padma Bridge Project Authority, installation of all the spans of Janjira-end has already been completed and the rest six spans will be installed at the Mawa-end of the bridge.
Now, there is a plan to install the 36th span (1-B) on the Piers 2 and 3 on November 4, the 37th span (2-C) on the Piers 9 and 10 on November 11, the 38th span (1-A) on the Piers 1 and 2 on November 16, the 39th span (2-D) on the Piers 10 and 11 on November 23, the 40th span (2-E) on the Piers 11 and 12 on December 2 and the 41st span (2-F) on the Piers 12 and 13 on December 10.
Besides, 1,041, out    of 2,917 roadway slabs of the bridge have already been installed. On the other hand, 1,500, out of 2,959 railway slabs, have been installed so far. Construction of the Padma Bridge began in December 2014. The first span was installed on the Piers 37 and 38 on September 30, 2017. Since then 33 spans have been installed one after another, which made 4,950 meters or 4.95 kilometers of the bridge visible.
The 6.15km long Padma Bridge is being built installing 41 spans (each 150 meters in length) on a total of 42 piers of the bridge.
China Major Bridge Engineering Construction Company has been constructing the main bridge, while Sinohydro Corporation of China has been doing the river training work. Abdul Monem Limited of Bangladesh has been constructing two approach roads of the Padma Bridge.
The Padma Bridge will be a two-storeyed double-deck bridge in shape. It is being built with concrete and steel. The bridge is likely to be opened for traffic in 2021.


