18 C-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases in 24 hours





During the period, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 1,320, pushing the caseload to 407,684, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The day's infection rate was 11.45 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date is 17.45 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Besides, 11,532 samples were tested at 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,336,262 samples have been tested in the country so far.

As many as 1,442 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 324,145 with a 79.51 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased, 12 were men and six were women who died at different hospitals across the country.

Moreover, 13 of them died in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Sylhet division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,553 of the total deceased were men and 1,370 were women.

So far, 3,079 people have died in Dhaka, 1,173 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 470 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 246 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.

The global confirmed cases of Covid-19 exceeded 45 million on Saturday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The data shows the Covid-19 cases reached 45,477,552 while 1,187,023 more fatalities recorded.

Total cases of The United States counted over 9,036, 678 as of Saturday.

Besides, Brazil's Covid-19 cases surpassed 5,494,376, while its death toll rose to 158,969 after another 513 fatalities were reported, said JHU data.

In India, the country has reported 8,088,851 cases till Saturday while the total death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 121,090.















The country saw18 more new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Thursday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 5,923.During the period, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 1,320, pushing the caseload to 407,684, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The day's infection rate was 11.45 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date is 17.45 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.Besides, 11,532 samples were tested at 113 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,336,262 samples have been tested in the country so far.As many as 1,442 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 324,145 with a 79.51 per cent recovery rate.Among the deceased, 12 were men and six were women who died at different hospitals across the country.Moreover, 13 of them died in Dhaka, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Sylhet division.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,553 of the total deceased were men and 1,370 were women.So far, 3,079 people have died in Dhaka, 1,173 in Chattogram, 371 in Rajshahi, 470 in Khulna, 200 in Barishal, 246 in Sylhet, 262 in Rangpur and 122 in Mymensingh divisions.Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.The global confirmed cases of Covid-19 exceeded 45 million on Saturday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).The data shows the Covid-19 cases reached 45,477,552 while 1,187,023 more fatalities recorded.Total cases of The United States counted over 9,036, 678 as of Saturday.Besides, Brazil's Covid-19 cases surpassed 5,494,376, while its death toll rose to 158,969 after another 513 fatalities were reported, said JHU data.In India, the country has reported 8,088,851 cases till Saturday while the total death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 121,090.