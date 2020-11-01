BAEC team to test them for destruction





The team will arrive in Chattogram on November 30 and start testing the chemicals from December 1.

Director General of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Research Institute Dr M Nurul Islam sent a letter to the Chattogram Customs House authorities on October 27, informing them of the team's visit to the port from December 1 to 3.

The Chattogram Customs House authorities on August 20 sent letters to four importers, Kabir Steels Limited, Mabia Steels Limited, BSRM and Citadel

Global Corporation to take necessary steps to destroy the chemicals.

The Customs House also sent a letter to the BAEC chairman on August 27 to examine the chemicals for destruction. Accordingly, the BAEC has taken the step to do the job.

Earlier, the Chattogram Port authority (CPA) and the Customs House detected that one of the storage sheds of the Chattogram Port was full of date-expired explosive chemicals that has been kept undelivered since 2000.

The six-member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department detected a total of 41 chemicals among 136 chemicals dangerous for the storage in the shed. Any time the date-expired dangerous chemicals weighing more than five tonnes may explode.

The enquiry team, headed by Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA, preferred to destroy or remove the chemicals from the CPA shed. Otherwise, any moment, Chattogram Port installations may face a devastating situation like Lebanon Port, the team said.

On the basis of the team report, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a letter on September 3 directed the Chattogram Customs House to destroy those dangerous chemicals within the next seven days. The NBR further asked the Customs House to inform the authorities concerned after destroying it.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Muhammad Rahmatullil Momin visited the

P-shed site on August 29 to see for himself the present situation of the shed.

After his visit, he issued a directive to Chattogram Customs House on September 3 regarding the said chemicals.

According to the inquiry team, a total of 41 types of chemicals include all powder like soda ash, dyeing chemicals, perfume cosmetics and other kinds have remaining in the shed in dangerous condition.

Those items have been remaining in the P-shed since 2000 last. The importers of the chemicals did not take delivery of those items for long. Moreover, the dates of those chemicals have been expired since long. The enquiry body said that those items might cause any untoward situation on the port premises.















