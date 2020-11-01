AL finalises drafts of all sub, district, UZ committees





According to party insiders, all draft committees are now being scrutinized. With the approval of party policymakers, all the committees will be announced this month.

This time, the party is very watchful of forming committees to accommodate dedicated and time tested leaders in the posts. Repeated scrutiny is being made before the approval of the committees, said insiders.

AL central Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told the Daily Observer, "Party's central sub-committees and district and upazila committees have been formed and are awaiting approval of policymakers and party President Sheikh Hasina."

Sayem Khan also said that all draft committees will get approval by November after completing the 'microscopic analysis' of the aspirants.

Recently at a press conference, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also indicated that all district and upazila committees have to be formed by November.

He said, "All assigned leaders of the central AL are working to form clean committees at district and upazila levels. They are instructed to submit committees within November for party President's approval."

It has been noticed that local parliament members (MPs) influence the formation of the district and upazila committees. But, senior AL leaders want to form committees free from the MPs influence.

In this regard, AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, responsible for Khulna division, said, "Party will not give approval to pocket committees of local MPs and other influential leaders except for the dedicated and tested activists of the party."

"Time tested leaders will get priority in the district and upazila committees even if they are not the 'yes-man' of MPs or other influential leaders," Zafarullah added.

Kazi Zafarulla also said, "Party will be sufferer in the long run due to the intruders. These intrusions take place in the party with the help of MPs and influential leaders. I call them parasites and they should be wiped out from the party."

Regarding the controversial leaders who had been in different committees at different times, AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque said, "If the allegation against anyone is proven then he has no chance to be on the committee."















The ruling Awami League (AL) has already completed formation of all central sub-committees and committees of all district and upazila to make the party stronger from the grassroots to the top.According to party insiders, all draft committees are now being scrutinized. With the approval of party policymakers, all the committees will be announced this month.This time, the party is very watchful of forming committees to accommodate dedicated and time tested leaders in the posts. Repeated scrutiny is being made before the approval of the committees, said insiders.AL central Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan told the Daily Observer, "Party's central sub-committees and district and upazila committees have been formed and are awaiting approval of policymakers and party President Sheikh Hasina."Sayem Khan also said that all draft committees will get approval by November after completing the 'microscopic analysis' of the aspirants.Recently at a press conference, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader also indicated that all district and upazila committees have to be formed by November.He said, "All assigned leaders of the central AL are working to form clean committees at district and upazila levels. They are instructed to submit committees within November for party President's approval."It has been noticed that local parliament members (MPs) influence the formation of the district and upazila committees. But, senior AL leaders want to form committees free from the MPs influence.In this regard, AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, responsible for Khulna division, said, "Party will not give approval to pocket committees of local MPs and other influential leaders except for the dedicated and tested activists of the party.""Time tested leaders will get priority in the district and upazila committees even if they are not the 'yes-man' of MPs or other influential leaders," Zafarullah added.Kazi Zafarulla also said, "Party will be sufferer in the long run due to the intruders. These intrusions take place in the party with the help of MPs and influential leaders. I call them parasites and they should be wiped out from the party."Regarding the controversial leaders who had been in different committees at different times, AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque said, "If the allegation against anyone is proven then he has no chance to be on the committee."