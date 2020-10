Nasiruddin Yousuff hospitalised with C-19

"I am in stable condition despite being admitted to the hospital. I am also mentally strong and following the doctor's advice," he said. -Agencies Prominent cultural personality and freedom fighter Nasiruddin Yousuff has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University with Covid-19.He himself confirmed about his admission to the hospital."I am in stable condition despite being admitted to the hospital. I am also mentally strong and following the doctor's advice," he said. -Agencies