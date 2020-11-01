Deal on C-19 vaccine in 2 to 4 days: Minister





He came up with the remark at a relief materials distribution programme in Manikganj on Saturday.

"We're in touch with the people who are making vaccines," he said.

The health minister urged all to abide by the health guidelines, noting that coronavirus infection rate has increased in Europe and may increase during winter in Bangladesh.

Mentioning that the health services of the country are good, he further said, "The people of the country are well because they have complied with the health rules."









"All classes of people have to use face mask to get any kind of services when will go to service providers. Without using mask no one gets services of any institutions," he added.





