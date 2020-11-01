Video
Divided BNP would fail to oust unpopular govt: Gayeshwar

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Saturday said their party will fail in  their movement to oust the government unless the prevailing intra-party feuds are resolved first. "After 42 years, the party formed by Shaheed Ziaur Rahman to unite the nation is split both mentally and organisationally. It means we're in the same party, but we can't adjust with each other," he said.
Speaking at a representative meeting of Krishok Dal, the BNP leader further said, "We don't like to oppose each other openly, but we indulge in rivalry internally, and we try to undermine and defeat one another. We won't be able to gain anything if we don't have unity and mental adjustment within the party." He said their party did not get success in their movement to dislodge the government over the last 12 years only because of mental distance among the party leaders and activists.   -UNB


Divided BNP would fail to oust unpopular govt: Gayeshwar
