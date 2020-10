The Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur is set to reopen its doors to visitors on Sunday under health protocols after nearly eight months of a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last-minute renovations and beautification work are underway to give a new look to the zoo which has been closed since Mar 20.

Circles have been drawn, each three feet apart, in front of ticket counters and warning banners emphasise the safety of visitors.

-bdnews24.com