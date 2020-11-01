Video
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:46 AM
Husband held for ‘killing’ wife

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

SUNAMGANJ, Oct 31: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband over a family feud in Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Samira Begum, daughter of Golam Jilani of Jamalganj upazila.
Police arrested her husband Jalal Uddin, son of Sobahan of Ichharchar in Sadar upazila, from the spot.




Quoting local people, police said the couple used to fight since their marriage in March.
Recently, Samira went to her parent's house in Jamalganj upazila failing to bear the 'inhuman torture' of her husband.
On Friday, Jalal went to his in-law's house and tried to bring back his wife but Samira's family refused to do that without a meeting with Jalal's parents.
Hearing the groaning of Samira from her room at night, her parents and neighbours rushed to the room and found her throat -slit body, said OC of Jamalganj police station Saiful Alam. Local people caught Jalal while he was fleeing from the spot and handed him over to police.   -UNB



