Husband held for ‘killing’ wife





The deceased was identified as Samira Begum, daughter of Golam Jilani of Jamalganj upazila.

Police arrested her husband Jalal Uddin, son of Sobahan of Ichharchar in Sadar upazila, from the spot.









Quoting local people, police said the couple used to fight since their marriage in March.

Recently, Samira went to her parent's house in Jamalganj upazila failing to bear the 'inhuman torture' of her husband.

On Friday, Jalal went to his in-law's house and tried to bring back his wife but Samira's family refused to do that without a meeting with Jalal's parents.

