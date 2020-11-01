Momtaj emphasizes eligibility for journalist recruitment

BANDARBAN, Oct 31: Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Mohammad Momtaj Uddin Ahmed said eligibility is being determined for the recruitment of journalists.

He made the remarks at a view exchange meeting with local journalists at the Deputy Commissioner's conference room on Saturday morning.

He said, there was a demand from all over the country to determine the qualifications in journalism. In this context, a draft has been sent to the government to determine the qualifications for the recruitment of journalists.

The chairman said yellow journalism is increasing in the country and a separate database for journalists is also being set up to stop yellow journalism. -BSS







