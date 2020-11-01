Video
BFUJ demands implementation of 9th wage board

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), a national union of professional journalists, have placed a seven-point charter including implementation of the 9th wage board for journalists.
BFUJ leaders came up with the demands after a meeting at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday, said a press release.
They also demanded to locate the journalist Golam Sarowar within 24 hours, who went missing in Chattogram since Wednesday.
They also threatened to go for tougher movement if their demands are not met shortly.   -UNB


