Commendable economic success of BD







The recent epidemic of corona virus has brought the whole world to a standstill. However, it is seen that about 8 billion remittances have come in the last three and a half months.



In addition, the forex reserve exceeded 40 billion. The capital market is in turmoil, Bangladesh has a large surplus in foreign transactions. In the last three months, the export income has reached 10 billion, in two months it has sold 37% of the target savings certificates, the private sector debt has increased due to incentives and the import expenditure has decreased. Bangladesh's success in South Asia is unimaginable. Bangladesh is slowly moving forward to the highway of development. The economic structure of Bangladesh has been enriched even in this dire situation of Corona.



But the utter disappointment is corruption has not decreased at all. Looting has increased in the banking sector. The amount of defaulted loans has increased. The inequality between rich and poor has increased as well. All our success will be gone in vain we fail to curb corruption. We need to combat the corruption disease as soon as possible.











Mamun Hossain Agun

Department of Political Science,

