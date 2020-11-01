Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Commendable economic success of BD

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir

The recent epidemic of corona virus has brought the whole world to a standstill. However, it is seen that about 8 billion remittances have come in the last three and a half months.

In addition, the forex reserve exceeded 40 billion. The capital market is in turmoil, Bangladesh has a large surplus in foreign transactions. In the last three months, the export income has reached 10 billion, in two months it has sold 37% of the target savings certificates, the private sector debt has increased due to incentives and the import expenditure has decreased. Bangladesh's success in South Asia is unimaginable.  Bangladesh is slowly moving forward to the highway of development. The economic structure of Bangladesh has been enriched even in this dire situation of Corona.

But the utter disappointment is corruption has not decreased at all. Looting has increased in the banking sector. The amount of defaulted loans has increased. The inequality between rich and poor has increased as well. All our success will be gone in vain we fail to curb corruption. We need to combat the corruption disease as soon as possible.




 
Mamun Hossain Agun
Department of Political Science,
Dhaka College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commendable economic success of BD
C-19 and inestimable loss of Himalayan region
Conspiracies surrounding this election
Homage to an avant-garde artist
Jammu & Kashmir: Let peace win
Arrest of Irfan Selim gives warning to despots
Macron’s anti-Islamic comments
Suicide and necessity of counselling centre


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft