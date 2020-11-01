

Arrest of Irfan Selim gives warning to despots



Things have started changing after the promise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a leader of her words and a strong-willed lady determined to turn her words into reality, that those found guilty regardless of her party men in particular must be brought to account. Unlike other political leaders who are economical with truth, Sheikh Hasina's commitment has started bearing fruit.



Many Awami League parliament members such as former State Minister for Industries and parliament Member from Rajshahi-1, Omar Faruk, Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, Moazzem Hussain Ratan from Sunamganj-1, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon from Bhola-3, Pankaz Debanath from Barisal-4, Independent MP, Shahidul Islam from Lakshmipur-2 and his wife, Selina Islam, MP for a reserved women's seat and some others including government officials linked to the ruling party have come under the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for accumulating alleged illegal wealth and money laundering and ACC is piecing together prima facie evidence and related information to bring them to book.



In addition, after casino scandal many key Jubo League leaders like Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, GK Shamim, Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan were expelled and subsequently arrested for their alleged links to the gambling. Many rank and file members of the Awami League found engaged in illegal activities throughout the country were either arrested or suspended from the party with clear indication from the highest authority that none will be spared punishment if found guilty. Also there were some much-hyped arrests made recently such as Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed, a self-declared leader of Awami League.



The latest arrestee was a most influential ruling party man, Irfan Selim, son of lawmaker Haji Mohammed Selim from Dhaka-7 constituency. He is also son-in-law of another lawmaker Ekramul Haque Chowdhury from Noakhali-4 constituency and his wife Kamrunnahar Sheuly, Chairman of Kabirhat Upazila of the same district. The arrest of Irfan Selim, Counsellor of Ward no 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation, was made following an assault on a Navy Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife after their motorbike was hit by the former's vehicle and the Navy officer protested it. This incident was preceded by an unwanted death of an army officer, Major Sinha Mohammed Rashed Khan who was shot in the chest by a policeman in Cox's Bazar.



Irfan Selim's incident has become the talk of the town and public discourse brews that had the plaintiff not been a Navy officer, the victimizer could have evaded arrest and exposure to the media as it is the normal situation every now and then if something like this happens to common people. But tables are now turned as the government underlined its resolve to let justice roll down like waters and it has proven ad infinitum with the detention of many ruling party men irrespective of their party ranks and status. Even influential police personnel and government officials have not been spared.



The government has apparently given more power to the Anti-Corruption Commission and other intelligent agencies to act independently (albeit within some sort of limits) than any time before but they have not been exercising their authority to the full. It seems likeif caged birds are suddenly set free, they can't fly instantly. In the case of ACC and other independent bodies, their wings have long been clipped by the previous governments for many years.

Arrest of Irfan Selim gives warning to despots

Needless to say, it has been long past time for the ACC to leap into actions against Haji Selim family but it has somehow found it impossible and been waiting for someone or some incident to make it possible. Haji Selim family has long been allegedly engaged in an assortment of illegal activities ranging from land grabbing, extortion, torture, capture of both government and private properties, demolition of heritage site, amassing of huge illegal wealth to creating a reign of terror in their locality. And ACC has now seized the opportunity after attack on Wasif Ahmed Khan to launch an inquiry into the illegal wealth of Selim family and has started garnering information.



Police and RAB have suddenly woken up. After the assault on the Navy officer, they raided Irfan's house and seized illegal firearms, liquor, walkie-talkies and handcuffs and a torture cell was also unearthed. But Irfan Selim has long been living a high life surrounded by a group of sycophants and acolytes and dozens of armed bodyguards showing off his mayhem under the very nose of law enforcing agencies.



Who are not culpable? Print and electronic media, Dhaka South City Corporation's authority, various government ministries and agencies (whose lands were grabbed) and even state-owned Agrani Bank stayed silent until the Navy officer incident. If it is considered silence is complicity then all above mentioned authorities must be held accountable for their inability to act in time.



DSCC has gone into action and removed Irfan Selim from his post of ward counselloron charges of his vicelike grip and misconduct, Agrani Bank has recovered its land in Moulvibazar area and other organisations and agencies have come forward to reclaiming their land and properties from the possession of Selim family.



Time has come for all ministries, government and semi-government organisations and agencies to take necessary actions to reclaim their land and properties which have been grabbed by the influential persons and families throughout the country. It is hoped that immediate and exemplary actions taken against the assaulters of the Navy officer Wasif Ahmed Khan would apply to any victimizers whenever they assault even a common man.

The writer is a senior journalist















People of Bangladesh are used to believing in something that there is a tacit nexus between police, ruling party men and officials of higher echelon and they all together live in a world unto itself. In any unsavoury practices from crime to corruption, land encroachment, embezzlement of bank money, money laundering, drug trade, share market scam, extortion, torture of people and so on, the common suspect is that this unholy nexus might have had a hand and those who involved in these nefarious activities get off scot free.Things have started changing after the promise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a leader of her words and a strong-willed lady determined to turn her words into reality, that those found guilty regardless of her party men in particular must be brought to account. Unlike other political leaders who are economical with truth, Sheikh Hasina's commitment has started bearing fruit.Many Awami League parliament members such as former State Minister for Industries and parliament Member from Rajshahi-1, Omar Faruk, Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, Moazzem Hussain Ratan from Sunamganj-1, Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon from Bhola-3, Pankaz Debanath from Barisal-4, Independent MP, Shahidul Islam from Lakshmipur-2 and his wife, Selina Islam, MP for a reserved women's seat and some others including government officials linked to the ruling party have come under the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for accumulating alleged illegal wealth and money laundering and ACC is piecing together prima facie evidence and related information to bring them to book.In addition, after casino scandal many key Jubo League leaders like Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, GK Shamim, Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan were expelled and subsequently arrested for their alleged links to the gambling. Many rank and file members of the Awami League found engaged in illegal activities throughout the country were either arrested or suspended from the party with clear indication from the highest authority that none will be spared punishment if found guilty. Also there were some much-hyped arrests made recently such as Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed, a self-declared leader of Awami League.The latest arrestee was a most influential ruling party man, Irfan Selim, son of lawmaker Haji Mohammed Selim from Dhaka-7 constituency. He is also son-in-law of another lawmaker Ekramul Haque Chowdhury from Noakhali-4 constituency and his wife Kamrunnahar Sheuly, Chairman of Kabirhat Upazila of the same district. The arrest of Irfan Selim, Counsellor of Ward no 30 of Dhaka South City Corporation, was made following an assault on a Navy Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife after their motorbike was hit by the former's vehicle and the Navy officer protested it. This incident was preceded by an unwanted death of an army officer, Major Sinha Mohammed Rashed Khan who was shot in the chest by a policeman in Cox's Bazar.Irfan Selim's incident has become the talk of the town and public discourse brews that had the plaintiff not been a Navy officer, the victimizer could have evaded arrest and exposure to the media as it is the normal situation every now and then if something like this happens to common people. But tables are now turned as the government underlined its resolve to let justice roll down like waters and it has proven ad infinitum with the detention of many ruling party men irrespective of their party ranks and status. Even influential police personnel and government officials have not been spared.The government has apparently given more power to the Anti-Corruption Commission and other intelligent agencies to act independently (albeit within some sort of limits) than any time before but they have not been exercising their authority to the full. It seems likeif caged birds are suddenly set free, they can't fly instantly. In the case of ACC and other independent bodies, their wings have long been clipped by the previous governments for many years.Needless to say, it has been long past time for the ACC to leap into actions against Haji Selim family but it has somehow found it impossible and been waiting for someone or some incident to make it possible. Haji Selim family has long been allegedly engaged in an assortment of illegal activities ranging from land grabbing, extortion, torture, capture of both government and private properties, demolition of heritage site, amassing of huge illegal wealth to creating a reign of terror in their locality. And ACC has now seized the opportunity after attack on Wasif Ahmed Khan to launch an inquiry into the illegal wealth of Selim family and has started garnering information.Police and RAB have suddenly woken up. After the assault on the Navy officer, they raided Irfan's house and seized illegal firearms, liquor, walkie-talkies and handcuffs and a torture cell was also unearthed. But Irfan Selim has long been living a high life surrounded by a group of sycophants and acolytes and dozens of armed bodyguards showing off his mayhem under the very nose of law enforcing agencies.Who are not culpable? Print and electronic media, Dhaka South City Corporation's authority, various government ministries and agencies (whose lands were grabbed) and even state-owned Agrani Bank stayed silent until the Navy officer incident. If it is considered silence is complicity then all above mentioned authorities must be held accountable for their inability to act in time.DSCC has gone into action and removed Irfan Selim from his post of ward counselloron charges of his vicelike grip and misconduct, Agrani Bank has recovered its land in Moulvibazar area and other organisations and agencies have come forward to reclaiming their land and properties from the possession of Selim family.Time has come for all ministries, government and semi-government organisations and agencies to take necessary actions to reclaim their land and properties which have been grabbed by the influential persons and families throughout the country. It is hoped that immediate and exemplary actions taken against the assaulters of the Navy officer Wasif Ahmed Khan would apply to any victimizers whenever they assault even a common man.The writer is a senior journalist