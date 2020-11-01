Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Social isolation puts women at higher hypertension risk: Study

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Researchers found that women who were non-partnered, engaged in fewer than three social activities a month, or had a small social network (fewer than 85 contacts) had higher odds of hypertension.
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers.
In a study, published in the Journal of Hypertension, the research team discovered that social isolation affects the health of men and women in different ways -- including placing women at higher risk of high blood pressure.
"Among older adults, social isolation is the largest known risk factor for mortality, equal only to smoking," said study author Annalijn Conklin from the University of British Columbia in Canada. "Our research indicates that women, in particular, are more likely to be hypertensive when they experience isolation in middle and older age," Conklin added.
For the findings, the research team analysed the social ties of 28,238 adults aged 45 to 85.
They found that women who were non-partnered, engaged in fewer than three social activities a month, or had a small social network (fewer than 85 contacts) had higher odds of hypertension.
Average systolic blood pressure was highest among widowed, lone-living and socially inactive women, and the largest difference in blood pressure was between widowed and married women.




Widowed women were found to have the strongest likelihood of hypertension across all categories.
Among men, the picture was quite different. Those who were single, shared a home with others, and had the largest social networks had the highest blood pressure, while those who had smaller networks and lived alone had lower blood pressure. The researchers found that combinations of different social ties also mattered.
Regular social participation appeared to have a protective effect among non-partnered women, suggesting that health care providers may want to screen for the number of monthly social activities, and include these alongside healthy diet and exercise when treating non-partnered older women.
"Among women, the increase in blood pressure that was associated with the lack of social ties was similar to that seen with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory use, increased sodium diets pollution or weight gain," said Conklin.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Social isolation puts women at higher hypertension risk: Study
Don’t allow service seekers without mask, govt offices asked
Irfan’s ASP Dipu on two-day fresh remand
BD bags $1.45bn in foreign aid in Q1
PM vows to wipe out poverty thru united efforts
Bangabandhu National Youth Day today 
‘Moderate to strong’ La Nina this year: UN
Inquiry report sent to ministry for final decision


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft