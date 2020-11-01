Video
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:45 AM
Don’t allow service seekers without mask, govt offices asked

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

All government offices providing services to the public have been asked to restrict people without face mask from entering their offices for seeking services following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to contain transmission of deadly Covid-19 second wave. The Cabinet Division has recently sent a letter to senior secretaries and secretaries of different ministries and divisions, other government offices, divisional commissioners of eight divisions, deputy commissioners of all districts and all upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs).
With the instructions of the Cabinet, no one will be allowed to enter any government offices for any service from now onwards without face masks.
Earlier on last Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities to ensure use of face masks to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. She also asked to stop providing services to those who do not use face masks and restrict their entry into government and private offices.




According to the letter, signed by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, the authorities must ensure implementation of the circulars issued earlier to contain the deadly virus.
The authorities must ensure using face masks for the officials and employees of service providing authorities and service receivers hanging notices 'Wear Face Masks, Get Services' and 'No Mask, No Entry'.


