Don’t allow service seekers without mask, govt offices asked





With the instructions of the Cabinet, no one will be allowed to enter any government offices for any service from now onwards without face masks.

Earlier on last Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities to ensure use of face masks to prevent the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. She also asked to stop providing services to those who do not use face masks and restrict their entry into government and private offices.









According to the letter, signed by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, the authorities must ensure implementation of the circulars issued earlier to contain the deadly virus.

The authorities must ensure using face masks for the officials and employees of service providing authorities and service receivers hanging notices 'Wear Face Masks, Get Services' and 'No Mask, No Entry'.



