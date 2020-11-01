Video
Irfan’s ASP Dipu on two-day fresh remand

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

Irfan Salim's assistant personal secretary (APS) AB Siddique alias Dipu was placed on a further two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday in a case filed for assaulting a navy officer in the capital on the night of October 25.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the remand order as Sub Inspector Md Mobinul Haque of Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court and prayed to the court to bring him to police custody again for seven days.
Earlier on Tuesday APS Dipu was placed on a three-day remand by a court in the sensational case. The main accused  in the  military officer assault case, suspended DSCC councillor  and also son of ruling party lawmaker  Haji Salim, Irfan Salim  earlier on Wednesday  was placed on  a three-day remand. He is now facing interrogation by the Detectives. No lawyer stood for him in the court.
The IO said in his forwarding report that he got important information from Irfan Salim's APS Dipu. He should be interrogated under police custody to identify the other accused and for the sake of proper investigation the APS should be quizzed in police custody, the IO added.
Dipu was arrested by the detective branch (DB) of police from Tangail on Monday night.


