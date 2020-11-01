Video
BD bags $1.45bn in foreign aid in Q1

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The country has received US$1.45 billion assistance from different development partners and foreign countries in the first quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2020-21which was nearly 55 per cent higher than that of the same period of the previous fiscal. In the same period of FY 2019-20, the overseas development partners disbursed $931.04 million worth of assistance to Bangladesh, according to the data of the Economic Relations Division.
In the last FY 2020, the government received a total of $7.3 billion worth of foreign aid from the development partners, the data showed.
A senior official of ERD on Saturday told the Daily Observer that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) alone disbursed the record highest $555.41 million worth of assistance including the budget support in the Q1 current fiscal.
"Japan has provided a handsome budgetary support to recover the country's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic," he added.




Besides, other major development partners including the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and China also disbursed the medium-and long-term (MLT) and grant, he also said. The World Bank disbursed $329.65 million worth of assistance during the first three months of the current FY 2021 while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $201 million and China provided $246.37 million during the time, he added.
Out of the total $1.45 billion worth of foreign aid, the development partners released $1.38 billion worth of loans and $60.3 million worth of grants during July-September period, the ERD data showed.


