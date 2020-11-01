BD bags $1.45bn in foreign aid in Q1





In the last FY 2020, the government received a total of $7.3 billion worth of foreign aid from the development partners, the data showed.

A senior official of ERD on Saturday told the Daily Observer that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) alone disbursed the record highest $555.41 million worth of assistance including the budget support in the Q1 current fiscal.

"Japan has provided a handsome budgetary support to recover the country's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic," he added.









Besides, other major development partners including the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and China also disbursed the medium-and long-term (MLT) and grant, he also said. The World Bank disbursed $329.65 million worth of assistance during the first three months of the current FY 2021 while the Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $201 million and China provided $246.37 million during the time, he added.

Out of the total $1.45 billion worth of foreign aid, the development partners released $1.38 billion worth of loans and $60.3 million worth of grants during July-September period, the ERD data showed.



