Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:45 AM
Bangabandhu National Youth Day today 

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 'Bangabandhu National Youth Day 2020' will be celebrated today through various programmes across the country.
With the aim of building 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu and keeping in mind the creativity, self-confidence and enthusiasm of the youth, this year's theme of the day is 'Mujib Borsho er Ahoban, Jubo Karmasangsthan'.
Earlier, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell said that the inaugural function of the day will be held on November 1 at 10.00 am at Ganabhaban and Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.
The day will be celebrated through various programmes across the country and in the ongoing situation of Covid-19, it has been decided to organize all the programmes of this year's Youth Day on a limited scale following proper health rules.
On the eve of the day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the country's youth society and wished all programmes of the day a success.
In a message, President M Abdul Hamid said "The larger part of the country's population is youth. The trend of numerical abundance of youth will continue till 2043."
The youths should be built as human beings with moral values and the expertise of information technologies, education, culture and sports to utilize the demographic dividend, he added.   -BSS


