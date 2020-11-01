

Structures built grabbing govt road in Cumilla

It is the only road for the people of at least 30 villages including Haripur.

Besides, over 10,000 people of four villages in the upazila are apprehending deluge as development work is going on through filling up a local canal beside the road.

Although locals lodged a written complaint in this connection, the local administration did not demolish the illegal establishments. This has angered the locals.

According to the complaints and local sources, people of at least 30 villages commute daily from Haripur in Rajapur Union of the upazila to Haripur Purba Para in Sadar Union via Khodaitali in Bakshimul Union.

Recently, when Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) started reconstruction of the road with government funding, the influential people occupied the land of Haripur Purba Para part of the road and built six to seven semi-pucca houses and shops.

Earlier, the influential people built five to six more semi-pucca houses on the land of that road. As a result, people are suffering in commuting by the road.

Some people of Haripur Village Masud Mia Chowdhury, Abdus Salam Munshi and Salauddin Babul said, if the illegal structures which have been built occupying the canal are not demolished, they will face deluge. Besides, vehicular movement is facing setback due to the presence of electric poles on the middle of the road.









They also said, complaints signed by 25 people of the area have been submitted to LGED and local administration. But no action has been taken yet.

Burichong Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Tahmida Akhter said, the Sadar Union assistant land officer has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report. If there are illegal installations, those will be demolished.

Sadar Union Assistant Land Officer Laily Akhter said there are illegal structures on the government road and land. After measuring the land, they will take steps.

