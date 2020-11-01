Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Nine persons including two women were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Feni, Jashore, Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in two days. 
FENI: Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday.
In Daganbhuiyan Upazila, a bus hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Feni-Noakhali Regional Highway near Daganbhuiyan Bazaar in the morning, leaving two persons dead on the spot and three others injured.
The deceased were identified as Md Zakaria, 35, son of Md Sulaiman of Sirajganj, and Aynul Haque, 30, son of Bacchu Miah of Netrakona.
The bodies were sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daganbhuiyan Police Station (PS) Md Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed the incident.
In Sadar Upazila, a covered van hit a car in Fazilpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, leaving the covered van helper dead on the spot.
Deceased Saddam Hossen, 25, was the son of Ohidur Rahman of Cumilla.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
JASHORE: Two motorcyclists were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Hossen Ali, 20, son of Aslam Ali, and Nayan Hossen, 19, son of Billal Hossen of the upazila.
Police said two motorcycles collided head-on in Bolla Village about 3pm, which left two riders dead and three others injured.
The injured Akhterul Islam, 13, Rabbi Hossen, 18, and Nayeem Hossen, 12, were taken to Jashore General Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.
RAJSHAHI: Three persons including two women were killed in separate road accidents in Godagari and Bagmara upazilas of the district on Thursday.
A woman and his son were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Godagari Upazila on Thursday evening.
The deceased were identified as Masuda Begum, 55, wife of Shah Alam, and her son Masud Hossen, 24, of Godagari Municipality. Masud was a final year student of BSC Engineering at a private university in Dhaka.
Local sources said a truck hit hard a motorcycle carrying the duo in Jotabottola area on the Godagari-Nachol Road in the evening, leaving Masud dead on the spot and his mother seriously injured.
Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.
Godagari PS OC Khairul Islam said police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant fled the scene.
A case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
On the other hand, a woman was killed as a truck hit a motorcycle in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, a resident of Chakirpara Mahalla under Taherpur Municipality.
Police said a truck hit a motorcycle in Taherpur Bhabaniganj area in the afternoon, leaving its pillion rider dead on the spot.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 18, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Meduari Village in the upazila.




Local sources said an unidentified truck hit a motorcycle on the Bhoradoba-Sagardighi Road at noon, while Rakib was returning home from Board Bazar area riding by the vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Structures built grabbing govt road in Cumilla
Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Sorry state of Sherpur’s Nalitabari Municipality Road
Nine get life term in two districts
AL GS and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP
Coastal life jeopardised for rough weather at Char Fasson
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh brought out a procession in Feni
Youth electrocuted in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft