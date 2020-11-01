Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





FENI: Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday.

In Daganbhuiyan Upazila, a bus hit a CNG-run auto rickshaw on the Feni-Noakhali Regional Highway near Daganbhuiyan Bazaar in the morning, leaving two persons dead on the spot and three others injured.

The deceased were identified as Md Zakaria, 35, son of Md Sulaiman of Sirajganj, and Aynul Haque, 30, son of Bacchu Miah of Netrakona.

The bodies were sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daganbhuiyan Police Station (PS) Md Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed the incident.

In Sadar Upazila, a covered van hit a car in Fazilpur area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, leaving the covered van helper dead on the spot.

Deceased Saddam Hossen, 25, was the son of Ohidur Rahman of Cumilla.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

JASHORE: Two motorcyclists were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Hossen Ali, 20, son of Aslam Ali, and Nayan Hossen, 19, son of Billal Hossen of the upazila.

Police said two motorcycles collided head-on in Bolla Village about 3pm, which left two riders dead and three others injured.

The injured Akhterul Islam, 13, Rabbi Hossen, 18, and Nayeem Hossen, 12, were taken to Jashore General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

RAJSHAHI: Three persons including two women were killed in separate road accidents in Godagari and Bagmara upazilas of the district on Thursday.

A woman and his son were killed as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Godagari Upazila on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Masuda Begum, 55, wife of Shah Alam, and her son Masud Hossen, 24, of Godagari Municipality. Masud was a final year student of BSC Engineering at a private university in Dhaka.

Local sources said a truck hit hard a motorcycle carrying the duo in Jotabottola area on the Godagari-Nachol Road in the evening, leaving Masud dead on the spot and his mother seriously injured.

Later, she died on the way to a local hospital.

Godagari PS OC Khairul Islam said police seized the truck, but its driver and his assistant fled the scene.

A case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

On the other hand, a woman was killed as a truck hit a motorcycle in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sufia Begum, a resident of Chakirpara Mahalla under Taherpur Municipality.

Police said a truck hit a motorcycle in Taherpur Bhabaniganj area in the afternoon, leaving its pillion rider dead on the spot.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 18, son of Jalal Uddin, a resident of Meduari Village in the upazila.









Local sources said an unidentified truck hit a motorcycle on the Bhoradoba-Sagardighi Road at noon, while Rakib was returning home from Board Bazar area riding by the vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.





