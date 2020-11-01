Sorry state of Sherpur’s Nalitabari Municipality Road





The road is always leaking foul smelling water. The worse condition has been across the stretch ranging from Nalitabari Chourasta to tempo stand. Local traders and pedestrians are suffering much.

It is a very busy road in the municipality. In the beginning of this year's flood, rain water got stranded on the road, and it became non-commutable.

At present, despite no raining, dirty water from houses and mosques has made it spread foul smell.

A trader Nazmul Alam of Nalitabari Town said the dirty stagnant water on the road is polluting the environment. It requires urgent repair.

Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddik said tender has been invited for repairing the road stretching up to Pabiajuri point.









It is supposed to begin within a few days. After repair, drain will be raised along both sides. Then there will be no water-logging and foul smelling.





NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Oct 31: Due to the absence of proper drainage system, a road in Nalitabari Municipality of the district has become deplorable.The road is always leaking foul smelling water. The worse condition has been across the stretch ranging from Nalitabari Chourasta to tempo stand. Local traders and pedestrians are suffering much.It is a very busy road in the municipality. In the beginning of this year's flood, rain water got stranded on the road, and it became non-commutable.At present, despite no raining, dirty water from houses and mosques has made it spread foul smell.A trader Nazmul Alam of Nalitabari Town said the dirty stagnant water on the road is polluting the environment. It requires urgent repair.Municipality Mayor Abu Bakar Siddik said tender has been invited for repairing the road stretching up to Pabiajuri point.It is supposed to begin within a few days. After repair, drain will be raised along both sides. Then there will be no water-logging and foul smelling.