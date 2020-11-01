Video
Nine get life term in two districts

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two districts- Noakhali and Meherpur, sentenced nine persons to life-term jail on different charges on Thursday.
NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Thursday afternoon sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case.
District and Sessions Judge Shafiqul Islam also fined the lifer Abul Bashar Tk 50,000, in default, to serve one year more in jail.
As per the case statement, police detained him from a passenger bus along with 36 bottles of phensedyl in Boro Masjid area under Sonaimuri Upazila of the district.
A case was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) in this connection.
MEHERPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced eight persons to life term of imprisonment for killing a trader.
District and Sessions Court Judge SM Abdus Salam handed down the verdict.
Lifers are Enamul Haque, Zahidul Islam, Abdul Bari, Ramjan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Sirajul Islam, Altaf Hossain and Mintu Islam.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each. They will have to serve one year more in jail in case of failure to pay the fine.
Abu Bakr Shah, a resident of Karamdi Village in Gangni Upazila, was hacked to death near Karamdi Field on June 24 in 2010 after he went out of the house.
The deceased's son Shahabuddin lodged a case with Gangni PS accusing 11 people in this connection.
Of them, two had died earlier and another was acquitted by the court.
Public Prosecutor of the court Pallab Bhattacharya confirmed the matter.


