

AL GS and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP





Through video-conferencing on Saturday, AL GS and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP, inaugurated Chowmuhany Poura Park and Chowmuhany Adhunik Bus Terminal in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali, were built at about Tk 23 crore. The photo shows munajat being offered in this connection at the office of Chowmuhany Municipality Mayor Akhter Hossen Faisal. Noakhali DC Khorshed Alam Khan, SP Md Alamgir Hossen, Begumganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Noor Hossen Masud, and UNO Shamsun Nahar were also present at that time. photo: observer