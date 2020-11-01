Coastal life jeopardised for rough weather at Char Fasson





Mujibnagar is an island union in the upazila. Its locality Char Monohar has been turned into a bewailing village. The crying of bereaved families is vitiating its air with breathlessness. A mourning atmosphere is prevailing in every house.

It was created as seven fishermen of the village went missing in the Bay of Bengal recently. These fishers went missing in the sea in August, this year.

In a trawler capsize in the sea, 10 fishers out of the total 17 went missing. The remaining seven ones belonged to different families. Of the survived 10, Abdul Motaleb Farazi is one. He said, "Seeing the rough weather, we were returning to shore. Suddenly a wave hit the trawler. Few of us tried to stay holding the trawler, but others went missing."

The missing ones are Alamgir Hossen, 37, Zakir Hossen, 35, Shamsuddin, 48, Abu Kalam Farazi, 42, Babul Hossen, 40, Abu Kalam Farazi, 45, and Ali Azgar, 25.

Alamgir Hossen left behind his wife Rifa Begum, son Tamim, 6, and daughter Liza, 11. Alamgir has a loan of about Tk 60,000.

Zakir Hossen's wife Hasina Begum said, "Now how can I pay the loan of Tk three lakh?"

Zakir left behind his wife and three daughters. The eldest of them Kamola is marriageable; Lamia is in class five; and the youngest Sinthia is only four. They are now living in a shabby room.

Shamsuddin's house is on the embankment side. Now his wife Surma Begum is in disarray with children.

Abu Kalam Farazi would also live in a small room beside the embankment. His wife Mukta Begum could say nothing out of shock.

Kalam has left seven children. The youngest one is Sumaiya, 4.

Kalam's elder brother Shahid was weeping. "I asked my brother not to go to sea. But he did not heed it," he said.

Babul Hossen has left behind his wife Mamtaz Begum and three daughters.

Ali Azgar would live in a room of the government's Ashrayan project in Char Monohar. He left behind his wife and three-month-old daughter Zannat. Azgar's father Mohiuddin said, "I stopped going to sea for catching hilsa for two weeks after my son went missing."

The entire Char Monohar Village is mourning over the missing of the seven fishers.

Last year, another such incident had occurred in Uttar Madraz Village in Ward No. 9 under Zinnagarh Union. It also created a mournful situation in Madraz Village.

There are more than one lakh fishermen in the coastal area of Char Fasson. Most of them are professional fishers since childhood. These families have no other living means but fishing only. But fishing is becoming risky day by day. Uncertainty is looming over their life.















