Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Oct 31: A young man was electrocuted in Char Pumdi Village under Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Liton Mia, 23, was the son of Fazlur Rahman of Perabhanga Village in Sadar.
Local sources said Liton Mia came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in the house, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Hossainpur Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Mustafizr Rahman confirmed the        incident.


