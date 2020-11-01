Six found dead in 4 districts





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a farmer from his house in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khagendranath, 55, son of late Khitish Chandra Das, a resident of Ruyerpara Village under Thaltamazgram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the deceased's wife along with his son went to her sister's house in Khadas Village of Shajahanpur Upazila on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Later, his son found the hanging body of Khagendranath at around 12pm after returning home and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have committed suicide over family feud. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of an old man from the Dudhkumar River in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Jamal Uddin, 65, was a resident of Naleya Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jamal was a mentally-imbalanced person. He went out of the house three days back and remained missing since then.

Later, locals saw his body in the river in Paikdangar Char area about 9:30am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bhurungamari PS OC Muhammad Atiar Rahman confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered an auto-rickshaw driver's body from Rupganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Md Alam, 32, was the son of Amin Mia of Uttar Kazipara Village under Jampur Union in Sonargaon Upazila.

Local and family sources said Alam went out of the house along with his rickshaw on Tuesday afternoon and did not return home.

Later, locals saw the body beside a road in Bhulta Power House area in the morning.

Taltala Police Outpost In-Charge Ahsan Ullah said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed him and then, snatched away his auto-rickshaw, he added.

KISHOREGANJ: Three members of a family were found dead in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Asad Mia, 55, his wife Pervin, 45, and their son Leon, 12, of Jamshite Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Asad along with his family went to sleep on Wednesday night but they remained missing since Thursday morning.

The incident came to light when Tofazzal, another son of Asad, returned home and could not find them.

Later, he informed the matter to police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mashrukur Rahman Khaled said after getting information, a team of police went to the house of Asad for investigation. Later, locals saw a hand covered under soil at the back of the house about 9pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed them over land dispute or family feud.

However, police arrested Asad's brother Din Islam, two sisters Nazma and Jumela and his nephew Al-Amin for their suspected involvement in the incident, the SP added.















