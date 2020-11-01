Missing teenager’s skeleton recovered at Senbag





Deceased Md Ibrahim alias Ronny, 16, was the son of Bahar Ali of Rasulpur Village under Rasulpur Union in Begumganj Upazila.

Senbag Police Station (PS) sources said locals spotted some parts of the skeleton in an abandoned place of Meghna Brickfield in Fatehpur Village under Kabilpur Union in the upazila and informed police. Police recovered the skeleton and brought it to the PS.

Later, relatives of the deceased identified the body.

The deceased's father Bahar Ali said they had been at loggerheads with neighbours Ershad, Nurnabi, Jahirul Islam Babu, Nurul Amin, Abdul Munnaf, and Abdur Rahim over land.

They might be involved in the killing, Bahar alleged.

However, he lodged a general diary with the PS on September 22.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abdul Baten Mridha said police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest the accused.















