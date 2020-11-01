Three ‘kill selves’ in 3 dists





SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Abdul Jalil Bangali, 68, was a resident of Kaliganj Village under Panchakroshi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Jalil was suffering from stomach ache for long. Following this, he hanged self at home at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullahpara Police Station (PS) Dipak Kumar Saha.

After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

Later, FF Abdul Jalil was buried with state honour at Kaliganj Graveyard on Saturday morning, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Maudud Ahmed.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide after not being able to pay the loan in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Sumi Akhter, 25, was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Bayatibari area in the upazila sadar.

The deceased's husband said they took loan money of Tk 2 lakh from some NGOs and local samity to build a house and buy a rickshaw.

Due to financial crisis amid coronavirus pandemic, the couple could not pay the loan regularly during the couple of months.

They were mentally tortured by the NGO workers for money, Monir Hossain alleged.

Following this, Sumi hanged herself with a scarf at her room in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Monohardi Upazila of the district.

Deceased Maruf, 35, died at Mitford Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.

Maruf was a sales representative of a cement company in the upazila. His wife Ayesha Akter is the senior staff nurse at Monohardi Upazila Health Complex.

Family sources said they got married around 10 years ago. They have two sons.

Ayesha recently put pressure on her husband to transfer several decimals of land in her name, which Maruf recently got from his mother after her death.

The couple often locked in altercation over the matter.

Later, Ayesha filed a complaint of torture with Monohardi PS against Maruf.

Monohardi police summoned Maruf on Tuesday afternoon for questioning.

Later, he took poison on the way to home from the PS.

Maruf was, first, taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to Dhaka.

Monohardi PS OC Md Maniruzzaman said no written complaint was received from the family yet.















Three persons including a woman committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Laxmipur and Narsingdi, in three days.SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Friday night.Deceased Abdul Jalil Bangali, 68, was a resident of Kaliganj Village under Panchakroshi Union in the upazila.The deceased's relatives said Jalil was suffering from stomach ache for long. Following this, he hanged self at home at night.Being informed, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullahpara Police Station (PS) Dipak Kumar Saha.After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.Later, FF Abdul Jalil was buried with state honour at Kaliganj Graveyard on Saturday morning, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Maudud Ahmed.RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide after not being able to pay the loan in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Sumi Akhter, 25, was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Bayatibari area in the upazila sadar.The deceased's husband said they took loan money of Tk 2 lakh from some NGOs and local samity to build a house and buy a rickshaw.Due to financial crisis amid coronavirus pandemic, the couple could not pay the loan regularly during the couple of months.They were mentally tortured by the NGO workers for money, Monir Hossain alleged.Following this, Sumi hanged herself with a scarf at her room in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Monohardi Upazila of the district.Deceased Maruf, 35, died at Mitford Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.Maruf was a sales representative of a cement company in the upazila. His wife Ayesha Akter is the senior staff nurse at Monohardi Upazila Health Complex.Family sources said they got married around 10 years ago. They have two sons.Ayesha recently put pressure on her husband to transfer several decimals of land in her name, which Maruf recently got from his mother after her death.The couple often locked in altercation over the matter.Later, Ayesha filed a complaint of torture with Monohardi PS against Maruf.Monohardi police summoned Maruf on Tuesday afternoon for questioning.Later, he took poison on the way to home from the PS.Maruf was, first, taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to Dhaka.Monohardi PS OC Md Maniruzzaman said no written complaint was received from the family yet.