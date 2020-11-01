Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘kill selves’ in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Laxmipur and Narsingdi, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: A freedom fighter reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Abdul Jalil Bangali, 68, was a resident of Kaliganj Village under Panchakroshi Union in the upazila. 
The deceased's relatives said Jalil was suffering from stomach ache for long. Following this, he hanged self at home at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullahpara Police Station (PS) Dipak Kumar Saha.
After autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.
Later, FF Abdul Jalil was buried with state honour at Kaliganj Graveyard on Saturday morning, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Maudud Ahmed.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide after not being able to pay the loan in Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Sumi Akhter, 25, was the wife of Monir Hossain, a resident of Bayatibari area in the upazila sadar.
The deceased's husband said they took loan money of Tk 2 lakh from some NGOs and local samity to build a house and buy a rickshaw.
Due to financial crisis amid coronavirus pandemic, the couple could not pay the loan regularly during the couple of months.
They were mentally tortured by the NGO workers for money, Monir Hossain alleged.
Following this, Sumi hanged herself with a scarf at her room in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Raipur PS OC Abdul Jalil confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.  
MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A man reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Monohardi Upazila of the district.
Deceased Maruf, 35, died at Mitford Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday morning.
Maruf was a sales representative of a cement company in the upazila. His wife Ayesha Akter is the senior staff nurse at Monohardi Upazila Health Complex.
Family sources said they got married around 10 years ago. They have two sons.
Ayesha recently put pressure on her husband to transfer several decimals of land in her name, which Maruf recently got from his mother after her death.
The couple often locked in altercation over the matter.
Later, Ayesha filed a complaint of torture with Monohardi PS against Maruf.
Monohardi police summoned Maruf on Tuesday afternoon for questioning.
Later, he took poison on the way to home from the PS.
Maruf was, first, taken to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex and, later, shifted to Dhaka.
Monohardi PS OC Md Maniruzzaman said no written complaint was received from the family yet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Structures built grabbing govt road in Cumilla
Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Sorry state of Sherpur’s Nalitabari Municipality Road
Nine get life term in two districts
AL GS and Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, MP
Coastal life jeopardised for rough weather at Char Fasson
Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh brought out a procession in Feni
Youth electrocuted in Kishoreganj


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft