Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
Poisonous powder damages aquatic environment at Pekua

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR, Oct 31: Poisonous chemical powder dumped in the Bhola Canal at Pekua Upazila of the district is killing fish and other aquatic beings.
Sources said the canal is the main channel of the Matamuhuri River in the upazila.
For the last one month, this nitrate chemical solution has been visible in the canal. From dry wood such gaseous powder is being extracted. Later it is being thrown into the river. During high and ebb tide, this chemical substance is seen floating on the river water.
Sources said, in the water, this substance has been transformed into poisonous substance. Serious ecological crisis has been created in the canal. All flora and fauna of the river are now under threat.
A visit found chemical powder dumped in the river from five to six bazaars of Purba Jaliakata of Barbakia Union in the north end of Pekua Bazaar.
Eyewitnesses said woods are brought from Chattogram Port to Pekua by ships. The abandoned woods of vessels are being used in household activities. The woods are blended with phosphorus powder.
According to reliable sources, the powder is separated by special machine from the wood. The substance contains poisonous chemical ingredients. These are toxic gases.
In touch of water, the powder turns into poison, for which the river water becomes intoxicated.
Some local people bring woods from Chattogram Port.  These woods are purified near the Bhola Canal. The remains are dumped into the canal and the river.
Bamboo traders in Pekua Bazaar Mohi Uddin, Abdur Rahim and Alamgir said, "We stockpile bamboos in the canal to do business. The condition of the canal is serious."
Pekua Bazaar traders Rafiqul Islam, Abu Hanif, Palash De and Samrat said, "The powder is destroying the river water. The harmful impact is being felt. We informed this to many responsible persons, but it is not working."
Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Miki Marma said, "I visited the spot. I have asked the chairman to see it."
Barbakia Union Parishad Chairman Badiul Alam Zihadi said, "I have asked assistant commissioner (land) to restrict the dumping of such powder in the canal and the river."


