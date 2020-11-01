Saudi rams car into Kaaba





Guards chased the driver as he crashed through two barriers before hitting one of the southern entrances of the mosque late Friday, according to officials in the holy city and videos on social media.

Makkah authorities did not name the man but said he appeared to be in an "abnormal condition". He was referred to the public prosecutor to face possible charges, they added.

Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia opened the Grand Mosque for prayers for the first time in seven months, and expanded the umrah pilgrimage to accommodate 15,000 worshippers from within the kingdom as it relaxed coronavirus curbs. -AFP















