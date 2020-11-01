Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release





Vietnam, which also shares concern about an increasingly assertive China, was a late addition to the trip that included Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives and Indonesia.

"We look forward to continuing to work together to build on our relationship and to make the region - throughout Southeast Asia, Asia and the Indo-Pacific - safe and peaceful and prosperous," said Pompeo, who greeted Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc with an elbow bump before their meeting.

Phuc said he sought "sincere cooperation" in support of a peaceful region and progress in trade and investment ties.

While there was no public mention of China on Friday, Pompeo has urged Southeast Asian countries to stand up to its bullying and to reassess business deals with its state firms.

While in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Pompeo said the Chinese Communist Party was operating as a "predator". In India the day before, he called for cooperation in confronting what he called Chinese threats to security and freedom in the region.

China has said the United States should stop its unprovoked accusations and attacks. -REUTERS















