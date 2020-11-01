Mahathir denies promoting violence with ‘right to kill French’ posts

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday denied promoting violence by saying that Muslims have a right to "kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past" and criticised Facebook and Twitter for taking down his posts.

Mahathir, 95, a respected leader in the Muslim world, posted the comments on his blog, Twitter, and Facebook on Thursday, saying he believed in freedom of expression but that it should not be used to insult others.

Several Muslim-majority countries have denounced remarks by French officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, defending the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a French school classroom. The caricatures are seen as blasphemous by Muslims. -REUTERS







