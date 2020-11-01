Macron ‘understands’ shock by cartoons



Muslim demonstrators burn a French flag during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron following his comments over the Prophet Mohammad (SM) caricatures, in a filed in Guzargah, north-east of Herat on October 31. photo : AFP

France is on edge after the republication in early September of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad (SM) by the Charlie Hebdo weekly, which was followed by an attack outside its former offices, the beheading of a teacher and now the attack in Nice.

Macron sparked protests in the Muslim world after the murder earlier this month of teacher Samuel Paty -- who had shown his class a cartoon of Mohammad (SM) -- by saying France would never renounce its right to caricature.

But in an apparent bid to reach out to Muslims, Macron gave a long interview setting out his vision to Qatar-based TV channel Al-Jazeera, seeking to strike a softer tone.

"I can understand that people could be shocked by the caricatures but I will never accept that violence can be justified," he said.

"I consider it our duty to protect our freedoms and our rights," he added in an extract of the interview to be broadcast from 1600 GMT.

France is still reeling from the latest attack in Nice which Macron has already described as "Islamist" terror.

Brahim Issaoui, 21, only arrived in Europe from Tunisia last month and, according to prosecutors, killed the sexton, a Brazilian woman and a French woman in the attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday morning. -AFP















