Drives on in Brahmaputra River to execute hilsha ban

GAIBANDHA, Oct 31: The fisheries department in cooperation with district and upazila administrations have intensified the drives in Brahmaputra River here to execute the government-announced ban on fishing, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsha for 22 days to increase its production.

Sources said the government imposed the ban across the country from October 14 to November 4. The fisheries department officials in drives already seized 1.12 lakh meters of nets worth about TK 13.20 lakh. -BSS