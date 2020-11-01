‘RPP to contribute huge social dev activities with power generation’





"As a testimony of Indo-Bangla friendship Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), an implementing authority of the power plant would extend it continuous support to the local community," she said.

The Deputy Minister said this while distributing sewing machines among 150 local poor women at the Gouramva and Rajnagar Union Parishad (UP) premises

Earlier, BIFPCL has imparted with sewing training to the poor women at the RPP premises.

The Deputy Minister emphatically stated that there would not be any harm to the largest mangroves forest and world heritage Sundarban for setting up RPP and will have no negative impact on the lives of local people.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working hard for well-being of the people and RPP is such initiatives of the government which will bring welfare to the local people of the region", she added.

As part of community development programmes and Corporate Social responsibility, the BIFPCL has launched medical camps, implemented safe drinking water projects in schools and colleges in the region. -BSS















