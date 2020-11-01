Video
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, OCT 31: Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus after nearly three weeks but Serie A clubs Atalanta, Sassuolo, Crotone and Parma on Friday revealed new cases.
Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal.
"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.
"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."
Juventus next play at promoted Spezia on Sunday, with all matches now behind closed doors.
Serie A leaders AC Milan also announced that defender Matteo Gabbia, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and striker Jens Petter Hauge have all tested negative.




Donnarumma and Hauge "are authorised to return to training" before unbeaten Milan travel to Udinese on Sunday, with Gabbia "undergoing medical screening" on Saturday.
A record number of over 31,000 people on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 in a 24-hour period in Italy.
The 35-year-old Ronaldo had missed four games including Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League defeat to Lionel Messi's Barcelona, and Juventus's 2-0 win at Dynamo Kiev in their Group G opener.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return will be a boost for Andrea Pirlo's faltering side who are fifth in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan.   -AFP



