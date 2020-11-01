Zidane says Benzema and Vincius Jr. moving on after spat





As Real Madrid prepared to come out after the half-time break on Tuesday trailing 1-0 to Borussia, cameras and microphones in the tunnel caught a conversation in French between Benzema and compatriot Ferland Mendy, a defender.

Indicating the 20-year-old Vinicius, the 30-year-old Benzema said: "He does what he wants. Don't play with him, brother. He plays against us."

The pair were then seen talking to Vinicius though the words were not caught by the microphone.

Vinicius was replaced by Eden Hazard in the 70th minute with Real 2-0 down. Benzema scored in the 87th minute and Casemiro in added time to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Benzema's words were widely reported in the Spanish media. On Friday, Zidane confirmed the two strikers had words. -AFP















MADRID, OCT 31: The spat between Real Madrid's star strikers Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr, which started during the Champions League game at Moenchengladbach is "over", coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday.As Real Madrid prepared to come out after the half-time break on Tuesday trailing 1-0 to Borussia, cameras and microphones in the tunnel caught a conversation in French between Benzema and compatriot Ferland Mendy, a defender.Indicating the 20-year-old Vinicius, the 30-year-old Benzema said: "He does what he wants. Don't play with him, brother. He plays against us."The pair were then seen talking to Vinicius though the words were not caught by the microphone.Vinicius was replaced by Eden Hazard in the 70th minute with Real 2-0 down. Benzema scored in the 87th minute and Casemiro in added time to salvage a 2-2 draw.Benzema's words were widely reported in the Spanish media. On Friday, Zidane confirmed the two strikers had words. -AFP