Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Many surprised at Surya Kumar Yadav's omission for Australia tour

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
BIPIN DANI

Many surprised at Surya Kumar Yadav's omission for Australia tour

Many surprised at Surya Kumar Yadav's omission for Australia tour

Despite being consistent in his play, Suryakumar Yadav could not find a place in the Indian squads for the forthcoming Australia tour.
This has irked several former cricketers like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and also his childhood coach Ashok Kamat.
"Yes, I was surprised when I did not find his name in the list. I was expecting his inclusion in the side especially when he is performing so well in the domestic tournaments' ', Kamat, speaking exclusively said.
"Suryakumar's skill has been known to me since his initial days when I was his coach at Anushakti Nagar and later he joined Dilip Vengsarkar's academy where his batting was fine tuned by former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar".
Vengsarkar too is not happy with his omission and believes that he is underrated at the national level. He even has suggested that the BCCI president Saurav Ganguly should question the selectors on ignoring him.
Apparently, Surya played badminton in his early days and his father asked him to choose between the two sports. Ashok R. Kamat and Vilas Godbole later coached him. 
Interestingly, Surya Kumar is so attached to his parents that he has tattooed their images along with their names on his right arm.
His father is an electrical engineer and Surya is very fond of cars and passionate about cricket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo Covid-free after 19 days but virus hits other Serie A teams
Zidane says Benzema and Vincius Jr. moving on after spat
Djokovic suffers heaviest loss but securing top spot priority
Former boss Lorgat named to Cricket South Africa interim board
Many surprised at Surya Kumar Yadav's omission for Australia tour
Players' registration window for BPL football begins today
Old Man Gayle passes 1,000 T20 sixes
Mohi elected fourth VP of BFF


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft