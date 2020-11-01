

Many surprised at Surya Kumar Yadav's omission for Australia tour

This has irked several former cricketers like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and also his childhood coach Ashok Kamat.

"Yes, I was surprised when I did not find his name in the list. I was expecting his inclusion in the side especially when he is performing so well in the domestic tournaments' ', Kamat, speaking exclusively said.

"Suryakumar's skill has been known to me since his initial days when I was his coach at Anushakti Nagar and later he joined Dilip Vengsarkar's academy where his batting was fine tuned by former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar".

Vengsarkar too is not happy with his omission and believes that he is underrated at the national level. He even has suggested that the BCCI president Saurav Ganguly should question the selectors on ignoring him.

Apparently, Surya played badminton in his early days and his father asked him to choose between the two sports. Ashok R. Kamat and Vilas Godbole later coached him.

Interestingly, Surya Kumar is so attached to his parents that he has tattooed their images along with their names on his right arm.

His father is an electrical engineer and Surya is very fond of cars and passionate about cricket.















Despite being consistent in his play, Suryakumar Yadav could not find a place in the Indian squads for the forthcoming Australia tour.This has irked several former cricketers like Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and also his childhood coach Ashok Kamat."Yes, I was surprised when I did not find his name in the list. I was expecting his inclusion in the side especially when he is performing so well in the domestic tournaments' ', Kamat, speaking exclusively said."Suryakumar's skill has been known to me since his initial days when I was his coach at Anushakti Nagar and later he joined Dilip Vengsarkar's academy where his batting was fine tuned by former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar".Vengsarkar too is not happy with his omission and believes that he is underrated at the national level. He even has suggested that the BCCI president Saurav Ganguly should question the selectors on ignoring him.Apparently, Surya played badminton in his early days and his father asked him to choose between the two sports. Ashok R. Kamat and Vilas Godbole later coached him.Interestingly, Surya Kumar is so attached to his parents that he has tattooed their images along with their names on his right arm.His father is an electrical engineer and Surya is very fond of cars and passionate about cricket.