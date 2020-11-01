Video
Players' registration window for BPL football begins today

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The first players registration window for local and foreign players on the occasion of Bangladesh Premier League 2020-21 begins today (Sunday) and it will continue till December 15 in each working day at the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) secretariat, a BFF press release said today.
As per the decision of the Professional Football League Committee, each participating club of BPL will be able to register four foreign players for their club and among the four foreign players it's compulsory to register a player from Asia.
The concerned clubs will have to complete the registration formality by submitting the registration fee of Taka one thousand along with the relevant documents for each player.   -BSS


