Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:42 AM
Mohi elected fourth VP of BFF

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi was elected as the fourth vice president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) after defeating Tabith Awal by four votes in the BFF re-election held today at the city's local hotel.
Mohi, running from the Integrated Panel, bagged 67 votes against 63 collected by Tabith, an independent candidate, chief election commissioner Mezbah Uddin Ahmed informed the pressmen through a press conference after the election.
The voting was held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm where 130 out of 139 delegates exercised their voting right to elect the vice president, he added.
Earlier, Mohi and Tabith were tied for fourth spot with 65 votes apiece in the BFF election that was held on October 3.
Tabith Awal has been vice president twice before under the Kazi Salahuddin regime. He won the 2016 election as an independent candidate. However, this time he dropped from the executive committee. Mohiuddin Mohi was elected vice president for the second time after beating Tabith.
By winning the election, Mohi emerged as the only vice-president from the Integrated Panel. The three other elected vice presidents - Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Manik and Imrul Hasan - were elected from the Kazi Salahuddin-led Combined Panel.
With this vice president post, the Integrated Panel, led by Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, won seven seats. Earlier, the Integrated Panel got six seats out of 15 members in the October 3 last BFF's polls.   -BSS


