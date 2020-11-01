Video
Cricketers advised to prepare for fitness test before Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now busy with the arrangement of a brand new T20 tournament, which is scheduled to commence on November 15. BCB gives special emphasis on players' fitness to partake on the corporate domestic league coming forth.
Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu recently informed that the fitness Test is a must for the tournament. 'We expect the other cricketers who may have been outside the set up, to show the same level of commitment to individual fitness and come prepared for the test," he told to media on Saturday.
During lock-down days, all members of Bangladesh National and HP team along with World Cup winning Under-19 players were under BCB's supervision regarding fitness issues. BCB monitored and guided players using a special app. The outcome of the in-house practices had been outstanding and all of them proved their fitness more than hundred percent in practice matches and BCB President's Cup.
"We have been very encouraged by the individual fitness work done by the National Team, HP and Under 19 players during the lockdown period," he told.
"The effort they had put in helped them adjust quickly when group training and matches started," Nannu explained.
Selectors are working on the players' list for the draft, which hopefully will be announced soon. The date for the draft will be declared after finalisation of the sponsors for the teams. The date for the fitness test is also yet to be fixed.


