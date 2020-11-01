Video
Exxon posts 3rd straight quarterly loss due to pandemic

HOUSTON, Oct 31: Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N posted its third straight quarterly loss on Friday and detailed deeper spending cuts to come, as the oil major reels from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on energy demand and prices.
The largest US oil producer by volume said it will slash its capital spending for 2021 to between $16 billion and $19 billion, a cut of as much as 30per cent from this year's plan.
The move signals the company will continue to fight to protect its rich shareholder dividend payout, now yielding 11per cent, by delaying projects. Its 2021 spending plans are lower than rival Royal Dutch Shell Plc's RDSa.L.




It also said it was reassessing its natural gas holdings in North America and could sell or take impairments on assets with a book value of as much as $25 billion to $30 billion - but only if it changes its long-term development plans. It is evaluating those assets this quarter, which include properties it added with its 2010 purchase of XTO Energy, a deal worth roughly $30 billion at the time.
Exxon beat expectations with an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share. Analysts had expected a loss of 25 cents per share, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Oil companies last quarter continued to suffer from weak prices for their products, but rivals Chevron Corp CVX.N, Shell and BP Plc BP.L also posted higher-than-expected results after deep cost cuts this year.
"We remain confident in our long-term strategy and the fundamentals of our business," said Chief Executive Darren Woods, adding that Exxon would continue to protect its shareholder dividend. Exxon is looking to sell more assets and plans to hold debt at second quarter levels of around $69.5 billion, said Chief Financial Officer Andrew Swiger on a call with analysts.   -Reuters



