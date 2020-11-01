Video
Healthcare Pharma to use GP’s digital network

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

As a connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, Grameenphone (GP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Limited (HPL) to accelerate the digitalization journey.
The agreement will allow the officials of HPL to use GP's network and Digital services and accordingly the HPL staff are now going to enjoy a useful digital inclusion with VTS in all office vehicles, WTTX in HPL distribution houses, temperature measurement software and devices, and many more convenient features.
GP also plans to facilitate the renowned pharmaceuticals with Cloud store services shortly, according to a press release.
The agreement was signed by GP Business Division Director Nasar Yousuf and HPL Executive Director S&A M H Murtaza at an event attended by GP Chief Business Officer Kazi Mahboob Hassan, HPL CEO  Md. Halimuzzamanand other top officials from both of the organizations.


