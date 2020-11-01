Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Japan Airlines forecasts over $2.3b annual net loss

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

TOKYO, Oct 31: Japan Airlines said Friday it had forecast an annual net loss of more than $2.3 billion after the coronavirus pandemic grounded air travel around the world.
The carrier, Japan's second-largest by market share, said it expected a net loss of 240-270 billion yen for the year ending March 2021.
It did not issue annual forecasts when it published first quarter earnings in August, citing deep uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
"The airline industry has been... affected in an unprecedented way and fallen into very difficult circumstances" due to the pandemic, the company said in a statement.
"Many countries and areas still show no sign of slowing down the spread (of infection), which makes the recovery of international passenger demand difficult to predict," it added.
Japan Airlines suffered a net loss of 161 billion yen in the April-September period, plummeting from a 54.2 billion yen profit for the same period a year ago.
Sales plunged 74.0 per cent to 194.8 billion yen while it reported an operating loss of 224 billion yen.
The airline said domestic demand was beginning to pick up but it will "take more time... to make a full recovery."
Its announcement came after the country's biggest carrier, ANA Holdings, earlier this week forecast a record $4.87 billion net loss for this financial year.
Local media reported that the company plans to slash 3,500 jobs through a hiring freeze, while JAL also said it has decided to stop hiring for next year.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exxon posts 3rd straight quarterly loss due to pandemic
Healthcare Pharma to use GP’s digital network
Air France-KLM flies deep into red in third quarter
Japan Airlines forecasts over $2.3b annual net loss
British Airways parent IAG logs vast loss on virus
Saudi to revoke foreign worker sponsorship system next year
Ant Group's IPO sees record $3t in retail demand
IFC extends $4b to businesses in poorest countries to fight C-19


Latest News
Priest shot at church in France; attacker at large
Sramik League leader’s wife lands in jail for assaulting cop in Khulna
After year of disruption, America set to choose a path ahead
Nasiruddin Yousuff tests positive for COVID-19
Dhaka to Jaflong direct bus service from Nov 2
7 wholesalers jailed, fined for selling potato at over Tk 15 a kg
Indian doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp' for $4,150
Tanzania’s opposition calls protests against contested polls
Hazard stunner gives revived Real Madrid win over Huesca
England set for another virus lockdown
Most Read News
Kalyanpur slum fire under control
Narayanganj mosque committee president arrested
Missing teenager's skeleton recovered after 43 days
Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19 infection
'Freedom fighter' beaten dead in Tangail arbitration
26 killed as powerful earthquake jolts Turkey, Greece
Padma Bridge: 5.25km now visible after installation of 35th span
Corona in Bangladesh: 18 deaths, 1,320 cases
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of thief
Freedom of speech has its limits, says Canada's PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft