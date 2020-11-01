

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Executive Committee Chairman















United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny flanked by Bankers Association of Bangladesh (BAB) Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder (middle) handing over a packet of blanket as the token of the donation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus at an event graced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence through video conference recently. The bank donated 1,50,000 pcs of blanket to Prime Minister's relief fund. Moreover, a photo album consisting photographs of activities taken by UCB to commemorate Mujib Barsha 2020 was also handed over. photo: Bank