Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:41 AM
Eurozone GDP up 12.7pc in Q3, biggest quarterly rise

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

BRUSSELS, Oct 31: Eurozone output soared by 12.7 per cent in the third quarter, its sharpest recorded increase, as the bloc bounced back from the depths of the coronavirus lockdown, EU agency Eurostat said Friday.
But, despite the rebound, total gross domestic product in the 19-country zone is still 4.3 per cent down on the third quarter of 2019, while unemployment numbers for September and the inflation estimate for October remained flat.
In the European Union as a whole, including member states outside the single currency area, GDP increased by 12.1 per cent in the third quarter, but remained 3.9 per cent down on the same period last year. 
"These were by far the sharpest increases observed since time series started in 1995," Eurostat said.   -AFP


