Sunday, 1 November, 2020, 4:40 AM
Dollar gains on US election caution, surging C-19 cases

Published : Sunday, 1 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Oct 31: The safe-haven dollar rose to a four-week high on Friday, moving within narrow ranges, amid jitters ahead of next week's US presidential election and the continued surge in global coronavirus cases that has forced lockdowns in parts of Europe.
The greenback posted its largest weekly per centage gain since late September, with investors scooping up dollars due to fears of a contested election and the economic impact of renewed lockdowns in France, Germany and some regions of Spain.
The United States recorded its 9 millionth case on Friday, nearly 3per cent of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.
Friday's economic data, meanwhile, which showed US consumer spending exceeding forecasts, had little impact on the currency market.
In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.2per cent to 94.035 =USD. On the week, the index was up 1.4per cent, its best weekly performance in more than a month. "This could well be election jitters although we have had the election on our calendar for a long time," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
 "It's not as if the probability outcomes have shifted very much this week, but it is possible that some people saved position squaring up to the last moment. That has pulled euro/dollar lower a little bit," he added.
The euro fell 0.3per cent to $1.1643 EUR=EBS, after sliding to a four-week low of $1.1640. The euro remains pressured overall after the European Central Bank on Thursday flagged further monetary easing in December..




FX volatility gauges for euro-dollar EURSWO=FN and most other major currencies were elevated, with that in the single currency at more than 10per cent on Friday.   -Reuters


