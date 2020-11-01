Mexico’s economic slump eases in third quarter





Gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded 12.0 per cent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, the most since record-keeping began several decades ago, according to an official preliminary estimate.

Compared with a year earlier, GDP was down 8.6 per cent, national statistics institute INEGI reported.

"Our economy is recovering," said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"Our forecast is coming true that we would fall due to the pandemic, but rebound quickly, like a V," he told reporters.

The economy suffered a record 18.7 per cent plunge in the second quarter from a year earlier after the country was semi-paralyzed by lockdown measures.

Mexico has registered more than 90,000 coronavirus deaths -- one of the world's highest tolls. -AFP















